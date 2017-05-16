Austrian DH8D near Vienna on May 16th 2017, odour in cockpit

An Austrian Airlines de Havilland Dash 8-400, registration OE-LGJ performing flight OS-917 from Vienna to Salzburg with 54 passengers and 4 crew, was climbing out of Vienna when the crew stopped the climb at FL150 reporting an unusual odour in the cockpit. The aircraft returned to Vienna for a safe landing on runway 34 about 25 minutes after departure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.