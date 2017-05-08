Austrian bass savors role as operatic...

Austrian bass savors role as operatic oaf in 'Rosenkavalier'

While soprano Renee Fleming bids a poignant and elegant farewell to a signature role at the Metropolitan Opera, a young bass is stirring up a storm as her far-from-dignified country cousin. He's Guenther Groissboeck, a 40-year-old singer from Austria who is starring alongside Fleming in Richard Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier" as Baron Ochs, a character he cheerfully describes as "a totally opportunistic, non-empathetic, selfish person who thinks he's God's gift to the world."

