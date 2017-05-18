Austrian ambassador urges more flights between Bangkok and Vienna

Austrian ambassador urges more flight...

The departing Austrian ambassador has asked Thailand to increase the number of direct flights between the two countries to boost tourism. The issue was raised during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs General Tanasak Patimaprakorn and Austrian Ambassador Enno Drofenik at Government House on Friday.

Chicago, IL

