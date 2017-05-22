Austrian A320 at Linz on May 19th 2017, odour in cabin
An Austrian Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration OE-LBL performing flight OS-2542 from Porto to Linz , was descending towards Linz when the crew reported an odour in the cabin. The aircraft continued to Linz for a safe landing on runway 08 with emergency services on stand by.
