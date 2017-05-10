Austria jails Syrian rebel fighter fo...

Austria jails Syrian rebel fighter for killing soldiers

A fighter for a group affiliated with the Free Syrian Army was jailed for life in Austria on Wednesday for murdering 20 unarmed and injured Syrian government soldiers. In a ruling released late Wednesday, the district court in Innsbruck said the conviction was supported by the transcript of an interrogation in which the 27-year-old confessed to the crimes.

