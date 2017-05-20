2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. 2018 Mercedes-Amg GT R: Love at First Slide

Though the curves meander leisurely through the oldest stretch of the A92 motorway between Munich and the foothills of the Bavarian Forest, reading the road ahead is essential at 150-plus mph as heaves and off-camber sections often present themselves without warning. Decked out in its resplendent Green Hell bodysuit, the voluptuous AMG GT R transforms into a twin-turbo thunderball as it reels in the winged 911.

