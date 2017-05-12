12:10 OSCE supports study visit on su...

12:10 OSCE supports study visit on sustainable energy to Austria for Turkmenistan representatives

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized a study visit to Vienna from 9 to 12 May 2017 for representatives of the Turkmen State Energy Institute in Mary in order to show them international best practices in the field of renewable energy sources usage. During the visit, the Turkmen delegation visited the Agricultural College Tulln and the Energiepark Bruck/Leitha complex, which generates electricity from wind and solar energy, as well as a biogas plant at the same location.

