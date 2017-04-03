Vienna House Easy coming to Leipzig
Vienna House, Austria's largest hotel group, is opening a smart casual design hotel under the Vienna House Easy brand in the centre of Leipzig. The lease agreement has been signed and the opening is scheduled for early 2018.
