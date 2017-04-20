US Official: North Korea Is Biggest Threat to Nuclear Weapons Treaty
A senior U.S. official is warning that the North Korean regime poses the greatest threat to the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty . The U.S. position on the treaty was released in advance of next week's meeting in Vienna of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 NPT review conference.
