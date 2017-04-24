UPDATE 2-Oil market heading towards b...

UPDATE 2-Oil market heading towards balance, more draws needed - OPEC sec-gen

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo listens during a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016. OPEC wants oil inventories to decline further and is working to ensure a policy-setting meeting in May reaches consensus, the group's secretary-general said on Thursday in comments pointing to an extension of a global supply cut.

