Upcoming OPEC meeting may prove ineffective: expert

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The upcoming OPEC meeting may prove ineffective, says Valentin Zemlyansky, director for energy programs at the Center of World Economy and International Relations of the Ukraine National Academy of Sciences. The measures taken earlier led to reduction in oil reserves by only 20 million barrels, while supply exceeds demand by more than 250 million barrels, he told Trend Apr. 21. The expert said the US shale companies have already taken advantage of the OPEC's decision, occupying the vacant niche in the global market.

