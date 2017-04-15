United Nations continues long-running...

United Nations continues long-running Endangered Species series

The United Nations Postal Administration will issue three panes of 16 Endangered Species stamps May 11, each with four different se-tenant designs. The $1.15 stamps in the pane for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City depict the Masobe gecko, thresher shark, clarion angelfish, and Blaine's fishbook cactus.

