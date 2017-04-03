Under-threat Soros university thrown ...

Under-threat Soros university thrown lifeline by other European cities

3 hrs ago

Participants shout slogans as they attend a protest rally organised by the Freedom for Education movement, called CEU Now, Who's Next ? Protest for the free education in downtown Budapest, 2 April 2017. [Tamas Kovacs/ EPA] A Budapest university founded by billionaire George Soros, which is threatened with closure by Hungarian government draft legislation, has already received a number of offers from other EU countries to host the seat of learning.

Chicago, IL

