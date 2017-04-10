UK provides millions to help build more electric vehicle batteries

Britain awarded 110 million pounds to help boost manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, including a project to build the country's second purpose-built electric battery plant and another to make the technology more powerful. The funding for 38 projects, including 62 million pounds for low-emission cars and 31 million pounds for self-driving vehicles, will help protect almost 2,400 jobs, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said Tuesday.

