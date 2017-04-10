U.N. sheet for Melbourne exhibition features Australian animals

The UNPA issued this event souvenir sheet March 30, the opening day of the Melbourne 2017 FIAP stamp exhibition. The stamps in the sheet are denominated in three currencies: United States dollars for the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City; Swiss francs for the post office at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; and euros for the post office at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria.

