The world's shortest international fl...

The world's shortest international flight was just too short to be profitable

Yesterday Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Just five months after a commuter flight between Switzerland and Germany was launched as the shortest in the world, the enterprise has crashed and burned . The trip over Lake Constance from St Gallen-Altenrhein, Switzerland to Friedrichshafen, Germany beat the previous record of an international flight that flew from Vienna, Austria to Bratislava, Slovakia in 10 minutes.

Chicago, IL

