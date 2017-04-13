The world's shortest international flight was just too short to be profitable
Just five months after a commuter flight between Switzerland and Germany was launched as the shortest in the world, the enterprise has crashed and burned . The trip over Lake Constance from St Gallen-Altenrhein, Switzerland to Friedrichshafen, Germany beat the previous record of an international flight that flew from Vienna, Austria to Bratislava, Slovakia in 10 minutes.
