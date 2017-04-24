The Right Tools: Steyr SSG 08
Guns & Ammo was invited to attend the first open enrollment course at the U.S. Optics Academy. Located in Apple Valley, California, the facility offers the ability to train and engage targets from 100 yards to well beyond 1,500 yards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns and Ammo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC