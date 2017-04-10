The hills of southern Austria will so...

The hills of southern Austria will soon be alive with Israeli tourists

Locally made schnapps, apfelstrudel and, of course, stunning Alpine scenery and inviting lakes are all part of the Carinthia and SalzburgerLand regions The hills are alive with the sound of the southern Austrian tourism industry getting ready for an influx of Israeli holidaymakers this summer. This Israeli invasion will be welcomed with an outpouring of locally made schnapps, apfelstrudel and, of course, stunning Alpine scenery and inviting lakes.

