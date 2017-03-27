The Essential Egon Schiele

The Albertina's astounding retrospective of Egon Schiele's drawings, selected largely from the museum's own collection, comes as close to a totalizing experience of this artist's damned, meteoric vision as we're likely to get. Once Vienna's least-favorite son, Schiele has become the embodiment of the cultural, political, and sexual convulsions that ripped Europe apart in the opening decades of the 20th century - flash points that continue to ignite through the present day.

Chicago, IL

