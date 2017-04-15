Testing urine for particular proteins...

Testing urine for particular proteins could be key to preventing kidney transplant failure

Vienna, Austria: Testing for molecular markers in the urine of kidney transplant patients could reveal whether the transplant is failing and why, according to research presented at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases [1]. Transplants are life-saving treatments for patients with end-stage kidney disease but around 25% fail within five years, either because the body begins to reject the new organ, or because a viral infection has taken hold of the kidney.

