Systemair acquires Austrian manufacturer of Air Handling Units

Systemair AB has acquired the Austrian company FRIVENT Luft- & WA rmetechnik GmbH, a high-quality manufacturer of air handling units. Frivent is located in St. Johann in Tirol, Austria, and achieves a turnover of around 7 million EUR by selling to commercial and industrial applications in Austria, Germany, Czech and Russia.

