Surgeon worked under influence of alcohol
The University hospital in Bratislava fired Jan Skultety, the head of the surgery clinic in the Petrzalka hospital, last week. As the Sme daily informed, he tested positive for alcohol at the beginning of the night shift.
Comments
Discussions
