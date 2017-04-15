Supreme court orders release of convicted lobbyist Marek Dalik
The Supreme Court has ordered the release from prison of infamous Czech lobbyist and advisor to former prime minister Mirek TopolA nek, Marek DalA k. DalA k has been serving a five year sentence, later reduced to four, for taking bribes.
