stream The Dirty Nil's new compilation, 'Minimum R&B'

17 hrs ago

Canadian punks The Dirty Nil released their debut album Higher Power last year, and now they're following it with a compilation called Minimum R&B . The comp comprises their 2014 Smite EP, early 7"s, and a previously unreleased song called "Caroline."

