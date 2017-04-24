Steyr Arms to Unveil the Rimfire Scout RFR at the NRA Annual Meetings
BESSEMER, Ala. - - The Steyr Scout RFR, a blazingly fast straight-pull rifle that emulates the look and feel of the original Steyr Scout Rifle on a rimfire platform, will make its official debut to the American public in the Steyr Arms booth at the NRA Annual Meetings of Members and Exhibits in Atlanta tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC