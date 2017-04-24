Steyr Arms to Unveil the Rimfire Scou...

Steyr Arms to Unveil the Rimfire Scout RFR at the NRA Annual Meetings

BESSEMER, Ala. - - The Steyr Scout RFR, a blazingly fast straight-pull rifle that emulates the look and feel of the original Steyr Scout Rifle on a rimfire platform, will make its official debut to the American public in the Steyr Arms booth at the NRA Annual Meetings of Members and Exhibits in Atlanta tomorrow.

Chicago, IL

