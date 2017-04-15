Steve McQueen's Le Mans Porsche elect...

Steve McQueen's Le Mans Porsche electrified for $1.67m

19 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Three Austrian brothers have reworked a limited-edition Porsche race car model driven by actor Steve McQueen in the 1971 film Le Mans to run on electricity. Kreisel Electric plans to sell the EVEX 910e for a 1.1 million , according to an email.

