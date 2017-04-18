Snow forces organisers to shorten stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps
Snowy conditions have forced the organisers of the Tour of the Alps to move the start of stage 2, shortening it by 40 kilometres. The stage had been due to go from Innsbruck to Innervillgraten, but organisers said that conditions on the first climb of the day, the Brenner Pass, were too dangerous.
