Snow forces organisers to shorten sta...

Snow forces organisers to shorten stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Snowy conditions have forced the organisers of the Tour of the Alps to move the start of stage 2, shortening it by 40 kilometres. The stage had been due to go from Innsbruck to Innervillgraten, but organisers said that conditions on the first climb of the day, the Brenner Pass, were too dangerous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC