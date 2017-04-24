Seabed images show the scars icebergs carve into polar sea floor
What looks like a road roundabout is a scar gouged into the ocean floor by the bottom of an iceberg halting, then spinning and veering off in a new direction, probably propelled by strong currents. The image is one of more than 200 in a new atlas that shows in meticulous detail the tracks of icebergs and glaciers on shallow seabeds in polar regions, both in the distant and more recent past.
