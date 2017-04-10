Savor Renee Fleming in "Der Rosenkava...

Savor Renee Fleming in "Der Rosenkavalier," at the Met

One of the biggest theatrical risks that Richard Strauss and his librettist, Hugo von Hofmannsthal, took in crafting the structure of their most popular opera, "Der Rosenkavalier," was to allow their principal character, the Marschallin , to leave the opera for the entire second act and for the first half of the third. When she returns, with great flourish, as the lodestar of the opera's finale, she is supposed to bring with her a moral clarity that she alone embodies-something in short supply by that time, since her lecherous country cousin, Baron Ochs, has taken complete charge of the proceedings in her absence.

Chicago, IL

