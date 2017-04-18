Saudi Arabia, Kuwait signal likely ex...

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait signal likely extension of oil supply cuts

Yesterday

Leading Gulf oil producers Saudi Arabia and Kuwait gave the clearest signal yet that OPEC plans to extend into the second half of the year a deal with non-OPEC producers to curb oil supplies. The OPEC flag and the OPEC logo are seen before a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 24, 2016.

Chicago, IL

