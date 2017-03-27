Prothena Corporation plc : Press Release

Clinical Results Presented from Prothena's Phase 1b Study of PRX002/RG7935 Demonstrating Robust Antibody CNS Penetration and Significant Reduction of Free Serum Alpha-synuclein in Patients with Parkinson's Disease All dose levels of PRX002/RG7935 found to have an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, meeting the primary objective of this study Robust central nervous system penetration demonstrated by a dose-dependent increase in PRX002 levels in cerebrospinal fluid , and mean concentration of PRX002 in CSF of 0.3 percent relative to serum across all dose levels Study Results Presented in Late Breaking Oral Session at 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases in Vienna Joseph Jankovic, MD, Professor of Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders at Baylor College of Medicine to present results during Prothena's investor conference call and ... (more)

