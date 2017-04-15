ProMis Neurosciences Announces Result...

ProMis Neurosciences Announces Results Presented At The Held In Vienna, Austria

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BioSpace

"Prior AD clinical trials with mAbs targeting monomer have been ineffective, due to target distraction, whereas mAbs targeting plaque are associated with the dose limiting toxicity of brain swelling. By specifically targeting only the toxic forms of A, we anticipate ProMIS mAbs will demonstrate a best in class product profile with respect to both efficacy and tolerabilty".

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC