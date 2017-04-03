Prielschutzhaus [Burgenland, Austria]

Prielschutzhaus [Burgenland, Austria]

The next large alpine climbing area to Linz, with the main summits Spitzmauer, Brotfall, Grosser Priel and Kressenberg provides alpine and rebolted classic lines, plaisier routes and some minor crags within one hour walking from a well equipped hut .

