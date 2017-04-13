Pittsburgh Symphony Presents Mozart: ...

Pittsburgh Symphony Presents Mozart: the Last Three Symphonies, 4/21-23

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Manfred Honeck are giving audiences the unique opportunity to "choose their Mozart" during the BNY Mellon Grand Classics "Mozart: The Last Three Symphonies" concerts on April 21-23 at Heinz Hall. These concerts mark the start of a two-week festival celebrating the musically rich history of Vienna.

