Pittsburgh Symphony Celebrates Buchbinder's Birthday With Concert, 4/28

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Manfred Honeck are celebrating legendary pianist Rudolf Buchbinder's birthday at the BNY Mellon Grand Classics: Buchbinder Birthday Concert on April 28 at Heinz Hall, as part of the two-week Spring Viennese Festival. One of the world's foremost pianists, Buchbinder celebrates his 70th year by performing not one, but three concerti - Haydn's Concerto in D major, a melodic masterpiece; Mozart's serene Piano Concerto No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.