Pinot ready to defend leader's jersey at Tour of the Alps

Read more: Cycling News

Thibaut Pinot appeared genuinely surprised that he had taken the leader's jersey at the Tour of the Alps at the end of stage 2 , first riding away from the finish area in the village of Innervillgraten, only return to the podium after his brother rode after him and turned him around. After carefully getting changed and wrapping up to avoid the impact of the near zero temperatures, Pinot climbed onto the podium with a smile and was bemused to receive a tray of Melinda apples for his efforts.

Chicago, IL

