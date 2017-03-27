Pianists flock to Lunenburg to play f...

Pianists flock to Lunenburg to play for legendary Martha Argerich

CBC News

For Dorothy Khadm-Missagh, learning music from one of the world's greatest living pianists in an intimate setting in the tiny town of Lunenburg, N.S., is a dream come true. Khadm-Missagh is one of six young pianists taking a week-long master class with Martha Argerich, the three-time Grammy award winning piano player.

Chicago, IL

