ORYZON presents data on the Phase I trial with ORY-2001 at the 13th...

ORY-2001, a dual LSD1/MAO-B inhibitor, is a novel epigenetic drug for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and the second compound the company has moved into clinical trials. ORY-2001 has provided robust preclinical therapeutic activity, restoring memory and other parameters in SAMP-8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer's disease, as well as in other models.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.