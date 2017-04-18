Oil prices to reach $60-$65/barrel by...

Oil prices to reach $60-$65/barrel by late 2017 - expert

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Oil prices will rise to $60-$65 per barrel by the end of 2017, Dmitry Marunich, co-chairman of the Kiev-based Energy Strategies Fund, told Trend. It is most likely that the majority of participants of the negotiations on the oil output reduction will support extension of the corresponding agreement, he said.

Chicago, IL

