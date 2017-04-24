New test could rapidly identify colis...

New test could rapidly identify colistin-resistant bacteria

Researchers have found a method to identify bacteria showing one of the most dangerous forms of antibiotic resistance, in a test that's both quick and cheap to run. Dr Laurent Dortet, an Associate Professor at South Paris University and his colleagues at Imperial College London, Dr Gerald Larrouy-Maumus and Professor Alain Filloux, presented their work at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Vienna, Austria, held from April 22nd-25th.

