New atlas provides highest-resolution imagery of the Polar Regions seafloor

The most comprehensive and high-resolution atlas of the seafloor of both Polar Regions is presented this week at the European Geosciences Union General Assembly in Vienna. Over 250 marine geologists and glaciologists from around the world have spent the last four years collating stunning seafloor and glacial landform images to publish the new Atlas of Submarine Glacial Landforms.

