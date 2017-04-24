NASA and ESA join forces to build lif...

NASA and ESA join forces to build life-seeking Europa lander

23 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

It will take more than six years to get there. But if long-anticipated signs of life are found on Europa, a newly-proposed joint American-European trek to the enigmatic moon of Jupiter will have been worth it.

Chicago, IL

