Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at ECCMID supporting ongoing...

Nabriva Therapeutics AG , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics, today announced that it will present data at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases taking place in Vienna, Austria from April 22-25, 2017. In total, the company will showcase nine abstracts, three of which were selected as oral presentations.

