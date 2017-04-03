Municipal policemen get electric scoo...

Municipal policemen get electric scooters in Bratislava

Policemen in the historical centre of Bratislava will now be using electric scooters. Bratislava city council bought two scooters to start with but if they prove to be useful, the city will buy more.

Chicago, IL

