Melinta Therapeutics Highlighting Activity of Baxdela as well as...

Presentations includes Baxdela activity in obese and other challenging patient types, as well as a presentation on activity of pyrrolocytosine family against MCR-1 MDR bacteria New Haven, Conn, April 19, 2017 -- Melinta Therapeutics, a privately held company developing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, announced today that there will be nine presentations on Melinta programs at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases , which is being held April 22-25, 2017 in Vienna, Austria.

