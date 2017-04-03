Kreisel blends old with new for first...

Kreisel blends old with new for first turnkey electric car

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BenzConnection

The Austrian firm on Thursday announced it will start selling a replica Porsche 910 powered by its electric car technology. Kreisel calls the car the Evex 910e and will offer it at a starting price of 1 million euros .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,163,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC