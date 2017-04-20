'Killing someone at random' may help Tasmania's economy: MONA boss

David Walsh, millionaire founder of Tasmania's acclaimed Museum of Old and New Art, has responded to the controversy surrounding an upcoming performance featuring a freshly slaughtered bull by saying that were he to kill someone using his Phillip Nitschke "suicide machine", the resulting global attention would benefit the state's economy. Walsh suggested the backlash to a three-hour "installation" directed by Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, titled 150 Action, had served his purposes and "spiked a conversation" about meat.

