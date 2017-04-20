'Killing someone at random' may help ...

'Killing someone at random' may help Tasmania's economy: MONA boss

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

David Walsh, millionaire founder of Tasmania's acclaimed Museum of Old and New Art, has responded to the controversy surrounding an upcoming performance featuring a freshly slaughtered bull by saying that were he to kill someone using his Phillip Nitschke "suicide machine", the resulting global attention would benefit the state's economy. Walsh suggested the backlash to a three-hour "installation" directed by Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, titled 150 Action, had served his purposes and "spiked a conversation" about meat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC