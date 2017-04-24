Iran nuclear deal's Joint Commission ...

Iran nuclear deal's Joint Commission session starts in Vienna

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: The seventh meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action started in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 25. The regular meeting of the commission is co-chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, by Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid, and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi, Fars news agency reported.

