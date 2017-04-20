Iran, EU poised to expand ties in ene...

Iran, EU poised to expand ties in energy, climate change

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The first Iran-EU Business Forum on sustainable energy opened Saturday to enhance Iran-EU ties, particularly in the energy and climate sectors, Tasnim news agency reported. Visiting European Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete opened the forum, which has brought together more than 50 European companies and business associations and some 40 Iranian energy companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,782 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC