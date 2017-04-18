Hard Landing: Conversation with Henry...

Hard Landing: Conversation with Henry Supchak

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: HistoryNet

FOR DECADES AFTER the war, Henry Supchak, who flew B-17 bombers as a lieutenant in the Eighth Air Force, had nightmares. He was a successful executive with a loving family and a Distinguished Flying Cross, but the memories of being shot down and his travails as a POW haunted him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC